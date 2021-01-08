The chaos and commotion that turned deadly on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. is something many of you have never seen before.
You may have not seen it, but America has.
When the War of 1812 broke out, British troops invaded Washington, D.C. in 1814, and set fire to the Capitol, the President’s mansion, and other local landmarks. The blaze left significant damage to the Capitol’s Senate Wing, made of mainly wooden floors, also home to a collection of books and manuscripts of the Library of Congress. It wasn’t until 1819, that the senate was able to meet again in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol.
Now, nearly 200 years later, the U.S. Capitol faced destruction by its own people. Our nation has faced countless acts of violence, but Murray State University history professor, Dr. Olga Koulisis says, this challenged what our nation is founded upon – democracy.
“I think it’s important for people to realize that this is an unprecedented moment,” Koulisis says. “We’ve reached and a low point of politics. America has had different opinions throughout American history, early American history was very sectionalist in the way that different parts of the country have different interests. We’ve had different groups, often conflicting on the path America should take.”
As a nation, we’ve moved forward from historic events. Koulisis says, this time is no different, but it can be used as an opportunity to educate ourselves more about our nation’s history.