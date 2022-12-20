JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — The Illinois State Police say a late-night collision on Interstate 57 killed two people and sent three others to a hospital with injuries.
According to an announcement posted on their Facebook page, an SUV driving through a work zone on I-57 made contact with a semi-truck as the road merged from two lanes to one around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Troopers say the SUV left the road and rolled several times, ejecting two passengers.
The two passengers who were ejected — a 67-year-old male from Louisiana and 61-year-old female from Louisiana — died at the scene.
Two other passengers in the SUV, along with the driver of the semi truck, were taken to a hospital with injuries, troopers say.
According to their statement, the incident is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.