If you are a snow lover, this is not the update you've been hoping for. We've been tracking a system all week that will target our area on Sunday PM & Monday. For a few days, this has been a tricky forecast because of a large difference in forecast model solutions. However, this morning, those models have come into much better agreement, suggesting that this system will track far enough north to keep most of the significant wintry weather north of our region.
It still looks possible that Sunday evening may bring a period of wintry precip...perhaps a mix of snow, sleet, or even light freezing rain, over portions of southern Illinois & southeast Missouri. Some minor travel impacts could be possible.
By Monday morning, warmer air likely pushes in from the south, with nearly all of the Local 6 region dealing with a chilly rain.
An additional factor to keep an eye on. If this storm system continues to track even farther north, it's not out of the question that we could see a few strong thunderstorms in TN on Monday afternoon. Right now, it looks like that higher threat for storms will stay to our south, but it wouldn't take a big shift in the track to bring that threat into our area.