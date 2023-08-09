NEW YORK CITY, NY — Laura Jarrett will join Peter Alexander as a co-anchor for NBC News’ Saturday TODAY beginning on Saturday, September 9. Saturday TODAY will also be moving from Washington D.C. to Studio 1A in New York City.
According to a press release from NBC News, Jarrett will also be continuing a in her role as NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent.
Jarrett joined NBC News in January of 2023 covering the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court while also providing analysis on legal issues, law enforcement, and major breaking news stories. “Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling,” says Libby Leist the Executive Vice President of TODAYand Lifestyle.
She covered the Alex Murdaugh Trial as well as the Idaho college murders and has made several appearances on NBCU News Group’s flagship platforms including TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and Meet the Press. She has also done reporting for MSNBC, NBC News NOW and NBC News Digital.
Before NBC News, Jarrett worked with CNN covering the DOJ and legal affairs for the network. She covered the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade, the Congressional investigation into January 6, the investigations into former President Trump, and the legal battles over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
She graduated from Amherst College and Harvard Law School, and she lives in New York with her husband and 2 children.
In addition to Jarrett, NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer has been named Saturday TODAY’s feature anchor. Fryer will be reporting on the day’s headlines with his unique brand of storytelling. He will continue his work as a co-anchor of Morning News Now on NBC News Now as well.
Meteorologist, Angie Lassman will also be joining Saturday TODAY. She joined NBC News in December 2022, and has done forecasting and climate related stories for the wider NBCU News Group since then.
You can watch Saturday TODAY on most NBC stations.