MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Laurie Pittman made her first court appearance on Thursday.
She is charged with second-degree criminal abuse in connection to her son.
Her son, Zack Pittman, was hit by a car while walking home in May 2015.
Kentucky State Police say in July of last year, Laurie took her son to a local hospital because he was having breathing issues.
Zack was later taken to a Louisville hospital where he was diagnosed with severe, life-threatening malnutrition.
Laurie has pleaded not guilty to the abuse charge.
She did not have an attorney in court on Thursday, but was approved a public defender by the judge for a cost of $200.
Her next court appearance is expected to take place on March 23.