PADUCAH— During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day people drop off old prescription pills to designated drop off locations operated by law enforcement. This year things were different and they collected more than just pills. They also collected vapes.
We all have them, old pills that sit in our cabinets because we don't know what to do with them. Instead of throwing them away or dangerously flushing them down the toilet, law enforcement allowed people to drop them off so they can get rid of them the right way.
"If you do flush them it is an environmental problem," said Paducah Police Sergeant Shawn Craven. "Also, because of theft or children, teenagers might get their hands on them, it's a good way to get rid of them."
That's why Rick Stonecipher dropped his pills off.
"We just don't want it around where somebody could get to it if they got into the house," said Stonecipher.
Besides pills, the drop off locations collected vapes to support a healthy lifestyle.
"This is the first year for the vape pens. The DEA arranged that because of the vape crisis and what you're seeing on the news with the lung conditions," said Craven.
Paducah Police and the Williamson County locations did not collect any vapes. Williamson County Sheriff Deputy Brian Murrah said it could have been because people didn't know about it, they may have already thrown them out, or they just weren't ready to give them up.
"I think with all the information that's come out within the last few months, people are realizing they might have rushed into the whole vaping thing and it might not be as safe as they thought they were," Murrah said. "It's become enough of a concern that people are looking for places to get rid of them."
It's not too late, you can still drop off prescription medicines and vapes anytime at the Paducah Police Department. If you drop off a vape, the lithium ion battery must be removed.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department collected 112 pounds of prescription pills. The Paducah Police collected 253 pounds. All of the medication will be properly destroyed by the DEA.