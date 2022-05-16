MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Matt Hillbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms that a law enforcement officer and suspect were shot.
Local 6 has a crew at the scene working to get details about the incident. Several emergency responders are on scene, including the Marshall County Medical Response team, Murray-Calloway County Medical Services, Kentucky State Police and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says West 5th Street in Benton is blocked off to facilitate the investigation into the incident. The road is blocked in front of the sheriff's office and the Marshall County Detention Center in the 100 block of West 5th Street, which is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton exit 43 interchange.
KYTC says there is no marked detour around the road closure, but drivers can self-detour via KY 408/Oak Level Road and KY 1558/Ivey Road.