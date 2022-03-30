JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL – The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation after human remains were discovered in Mount Vernon March 21.
A search of the woodlands area where the remains were discovered last Monday resulted in the discovery of potential evidence, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The woodlands law enforcement searched west of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive in rural Mt. Vernon.
The sheriff's office was assisted in their search by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Jefferson County Fire Protection District, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Woodlawn Fire Department, Waltonville Fire Department, Illinois State Police Forensic Services, Canine Search and Rescue Teams and Litton Ambulance.