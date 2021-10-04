MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Law enforcement officers are in pursuit of a vehicle seen speeding on Interstate 24 westbound in McCracken County Monday night.
At about 10 p.m. Monday, a Local 6 photographer recorded a silver sedan driving with its lights off, traveling at a dangerous rate of speed. The vehicle was headed toward Illinois.
Our photographer witnessed Kentucky State Police troopers and McCracken County Sheriff's Office vehicles in pursuit of the vehicle.
Further details are not available at this time, but we will bring you more information regarding this breaking news story when we know more.