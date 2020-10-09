HERRIN, IL — State and local police are investigating after a pedestrian was found dead in a highway in Williamson County, Illinois.
The Herrin Police Department says the pedestrian was hit by a northbound vehicle on Illinois Route 148, just south of the Energy, Illinois, village limits around 11:43 p.m. Thursday. The police department says officers arrived at the scene just moments after receiving a 911 call about the collision, and first responders with the Williamson County Ambulance Service were called in as well. But, the pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene by Williamson County Coroner's Office personnel.
Investigators say the police department also requested an Illinois State Police crash reconstructionist. The police department and the ISP crash reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the incident.
The police department says it is not releasing the names of those involved, pending the completion of the investigation.