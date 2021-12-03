CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Schools says multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a written note threatening a shooting was found in a bathroom inside Calloway County High School.
In a statement shared via Facebook, the school district says the written note threatened that a shooting would take place on Dec. 13.
The district says the Calloway County Sheriff's Office has contacted Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement agencies, and plans to have an increased presence on the school's campus.
The statement says the district is working with authorities to investigate the threat.
Calloway County Schools asks anyone with information about the threat to contact administrators at Calloway County High School at 270-762-7375 or the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151.