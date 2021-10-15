BOWLING GREEN, KY– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSFF) have combined resources to announce a reward for anyone who can provide information about those responsible for stealing firearms from Sportsman's Gun & Indoor Range in Glasgow, Kentucky.
On Oct. 12 at 10:25 p.m. an unknown number of suspects burglarized Sportsman's Gun & Indoor Range, which is a federal firearms licensee. The burglars forced their way in through the front door. Once inside, they stole 30 firearms.
The car in the photo above is believed to have been used as the getaway car by the suspects.
ATF and NSFF are each offering $2,500 for information, bringing the total to $5,000 if anyone can provide information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information can contact ATF's Bowling Green office at 270-393-4755.