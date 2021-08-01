MARSHALL COUNTY, KY—Parts of a road are blocked off due to a stadoff after a shooting near Gilbertsville Highway and Industrial Parkway in Marshall County
As of 2:35 p.m. there is an active standoff with law enforcement. The standoff is near a home at the entrance of Lazy Dayz RV Park.The RV park is no longer operational. A special response vehicle was seen responding to the area by a Local 6 crew.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said there was a shooting on Old Gilbertsville Highway near the Lazy Dayz RV Park, close to the Calvert City limits.
"So far we have three victims, luckily none appear to be life threatening at this point, but we do have a stand off that's developing at this point," McGuire said.
Law enforcement's preliminary reports indicates the three people were shot near a home and got in a car and drove off to call for help.
Law enforcement believes the suspect involved in the standoff is in a home near the area. McGuire said negotiations are ongoing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.