FRANKFORT, KY — Senate Bill 79, the Safe at Home Act to protect domestic violence survivors, took effect Thursday. The law, which passed with bipartisan support, allows domestic abuse survivors to join a program that will help them hide their address from public record.
The bill was signed back in April by Gov. Andy Beshear, and has been pushed by Secretary of State Michael Adams and Sen. Julie Raque Adams as well. “Kentucky has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation,” a statement from the secretary of state says. “Protecting our most vulnerable is a team effort. Thanks to Senator Julie Raque Adams, legislators of both parties, and Governor Beshear for working with us to combat stalking.”
The secretary of state announced the implementation of the law during Beshear's Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He says the law will aid his office's address confidentiality program. The new law will allow domestic violence victims to substitute the secretary of state’s office address for their personal address on all local and state public records, including voter rolls. In a news release about the Safe at Home Act, the secretary of state’s office says it will forward victims' mail to their actual, confidential address.
The bill removed the requirement for survivors to have an emergency protection order, and will require participants to sign a sworn statement instead to enroll. The program is free for all participants, and Kentuckians eligible for the program include survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, stalking, and other crimes. The program will also allow people from other states who are apart of similar programs to enroll if they move to Kentucky.
The secretary of state says the program "will help ensure the survivors of domestic violence will get the protection they deserve."
Kentucky residents can apply for the program at sos.ky.gov/safe-at-home.