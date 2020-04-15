FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have pushed aside the Democratic governor's line-item vetoes of state spending bills. The action came on the final day of Kentucky's pandemic-shortened legislative session.
In the final hours of the session Wednesday, lawmakers passed legislation that would give the attorney general regulatory power over abortion clinics.
Earlier in the day, the GOP-led House and Senate voted to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill as well as other budget and revenue bills.
The Senate confirmed all but one of Beshear's appointments to the state school board — rejecting the governor’s appointment of former longtime legislator David Karem Wednesday night.
Karem has served as the school board’s chairman. His confirmation was defeated on a tie vote. He was a key architect of the state’s landmark education reform law enacted in 1990. Beshear disbanded the former Kentucky Board of Education on his first day in office in December. He then recreated the board.
With the legislative session ending, lawmakers will not have a chance to override vetoes from Beshear of any bills passed during the two-day wrap-up session that ended Wednesday.