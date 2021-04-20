MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers from both parties are expressing satisfaction with Tuesday's guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.
California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters says: "I'm not celebrating, I'm relieved."
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber's only Black Republican, says he is thankful for a verdict that shows "our justice system continues to become more just.'' But GOP Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says, "I guess I'm in agreement" with the jury's decision.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California is facing backlash for expressing thanks to Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Congress must keep working on legislation "to bring meaningful change" to police departments.
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock says he hopes the verdict will let "people who have seen this trauma over and over again" know the nation's laws can give them equal protection. Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala gave live remarks from the White House after the verdict. Biden said the jury's decision "can be a giant step forward" for the nation in the fight against systemic racism."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement on the verdict Tuesday night, saying he and first lady Britainy Beshear are praying for the Floyd family.
"Today's verdict in Minneapolis is a victory for the rule of law and a step in the right direction for holding every person accountable for their actions — but much more work remains," the statement reads. "Britainy and I are holding the Floyd family and all those hurting across our country close in prayer."
A statement from Gov. Beshear:
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon, saying in part that his heart goes out to Floyd's family, and that he's also "thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald."
No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin's murder trial honored that truth.
My full statement: