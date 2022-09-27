(WMC-TV) — Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused at Tennessee-based cheerleading gyms.
Among the defendants named in the lawsuit are Varsity Spirit, US All Star Federation, Bain Capital, Premier Athletics, manager Susan Traylor and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell.
Attorney Ally Benevento said Premier Athletics failed to provide a safe environment for children and turned a blind eye to children being abused.
“Premier Gym had information and had reports that Mr. Frizzell had sexually abused young boys for weeks, months, and yet he continued to be allowed in the gym,” Benevento said. “He continued to be allowed to cheer and to coach and to be given unfettered access to these young athletes, many of whom were very young teenagers. These are children."
Benevento said the case speaks to more widespread issues in the cheerleading industry.
“There is a culture of oversexualization in cheer. There is a culture of placing adults with children — drugs, alcohol. And so, in the case of USA Gymnastics … Larry Nassar was one person. We have reason to believe that there are people like Larry Nassar, that there are predators in gyms all across the country,” Benevento said.
Nassar is the former doctor for USA Gymnastics who was accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 women and girls while he worked in that role. In 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. In 2018, he was sentenced in Michigan to serve 40 to 175 years after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.
“What we've done on behalf of the Jane and John Does that we represent thus far is in an effort not only to bring justice to them individually, but also to bring accountability to the industry at large and to make change so that these children can enjoy the sport in a safe way free from the fear that they're going to be abused by the adults that are supposed to be protecting them,” Benevento said.