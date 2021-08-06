FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed alleging that officials with the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training retaliated against whistleblowers in the agency.
The Courier Journal reports the lawsuit was filed Thursday against the agency responsible for training many law enforcement officers across the state.
The complaint accuses the defendants of fabricating “a plan to terminate, demote, isolate and/or marginalize” the plaintiffs for reporting allegations that included discrimination and misconduct.
Justice Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall said the Department of Criminal Justice Training was reorganized to improve training, services and the environment for employees, adding that “any claims to the contrary are meritless.”