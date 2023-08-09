The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is seen on July 11, 2022. Tennessee is facing its first court challenge Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023, over a congressional redistricting map that carved up Democratic-leaning Nashville to help Republicans flip a seat in last year's elections, a move that the plaintiffs say has unconstitutionally diluted the power of Black voters and other communities of color. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)