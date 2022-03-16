MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – A civil lawsuit filed by the families of the Marshall County High School (MCHS) shooting victims has been dismissed following a judge's decision to grant a motion for summary judgment, according to Attorney Sheila Hiestand.
On March 1, Judge John Atkins, the chief circuit court judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit in Kentucky, entered the summary judgment in favor of the school defendants.
Those defendants include former Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett, former MCHS Principal Amy Byars Waggoner and former MCHS Assistant Principal Patricia Greer.
The court entered the summary judgment "on the basis that they were entitled to qualified immunity under the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Hiestand stated in a press release.
The civil suit was filed in 2019.
Hiestand added that the families and victims have elected not to pursue an appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, however, plan to continue to work with state and local officials to prevent future shootings such as the one that happened at MCHS in 2018.