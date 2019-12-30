MAYFIELD, KY — An attorney representing a man accused of holding his family against their will in September has asked for more time to prepare his defense ahead of trial.
Aaron Svoboda is accused of holding members of his family captive in their home on Sept. 7. The Mayfield Police Department said Svoboda took family members' phones during the incident so they couldn't call for help, and threatened to kill them and himself with a large kitchen knife. Police have also said Svoboda was not supposed to be around his family because he was under a domestic violence order.
He faces charges including unlawful imprisonment, violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order, fourth-degree assault and second-degree fleeing police.
In court Monday, Dec. 30, Attorney Jeanne Carroll asked for more time to work on Svoboda's defense. Carroll said the defense has requested Svoboda's medical records, but has not yet received them.
Monday's hearing was continued, so Svoboda will be back in court on Feb. 3.