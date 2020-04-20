GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, a Tennessee nursing home is under scrutiny.
Text messages among employees of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing reveal their concerns as COVID-19 spread through the facility.
The nursing home was evacuated due to a coronavirus outbreak in the facility in which more than 100 people tested positive. At least 20 people have died in connection to that outbreak.
As crews in hazmat suits began to descend on the Gallatin center, several co-workers had already begun a series of text threads, trying to understand what was happening.
One wrote: "We have a staff member hospitalized?"
Another responded: "There are at least a couple that have been hospitalized. That's why I feel we should reach out."
The reply back: "I had no idea."
It's the kind of confusion that attorney Clint Kelly, who is preparing to sue the center on behalf of families and staff, says was rampant among workers.
"Outraged that the facility did not keep them in the loop as they should have to prevent further exposure,” Kelly says.
Then, this text: “Every available employee please get here as quickly as possible. SOS.”
Staff are being asked "To pick up the linens and laundry so the company can clean."
Photos obtained by WSMV in Nashville show the laundry and trash piled up outside of rooms, gathered in part by staff.
One wrote: "It looks like a freaking bomb went off in here between linen clothes and trash. (Workers) are absolutely exhausted. We need help.”
"They were wearing as much protective gear as they could, but still they were risking exposure during this process,” Kelly says.
Kelly and WSMV have independently heard from employees that, before and during the crisis, they were required to sign in and out of work on a biometric clock that uses fingerprint identification.
Even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that COVID-19 can live on surfaces for days.
"Everyone put their hands on that clock when they came in. Everybody put their hands on that clock when they left,” Kelly says.
Another major concern from employees: That even after a staff member was revealed to have COVID-19, staff were gathering in a small room for meetings.
"She was having employees sit next to each other as far as one- or two-feet apart,” Kelly says.