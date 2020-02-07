PADUCAH — Former Genova employees are suing the company. The lawsuit claims Genova violated the WARN Act, and didn't give 60 days notice before closing the plant.
Employees are trying to collect unpaid wages and benefits for the 60 days of the claimed WARN Act violation. The 27 employees listed in the lawsuit say they were assured the Paducah plant would reopen. Wes Sullenger is representing the former employees.
Sullenger was shocked when the layoff happened and thinks Genova clearly violated the WARN Act.
"The statute is clear. The 60 days is set in the statute. There's really not any fuzziness on what you have to do or when you have to do it," Sullenger said.
Genova Kentucky Director of Operations Joseph Pusateri issued this statement last month claiming the company falls under the "faltering company" exception, and was not able to send out notices:
Sullenger doesn't agree with Pusateri's statement.
"We don't think it was, because there's just no evidence that they were engaged in the type of search for new capital that would've been disrupted by giving the proper WARN notice," Sullenger said.
Though he works with cases like these often, Sullenger said it doesn't make it easy.
"It's a very stressful time when these people come to you at often the worst time of their life. Like, these folks they were fired, and they never saw it coming," Sullenger said.
Sullenger said cases like this can take up to a year and a half from start to finish.
Once Genova is served, the company has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.
To read the full copy of the lawsuit click here.