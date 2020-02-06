MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Thursday, a lawsuit was filed against the McCracken County School District. The suit accuses school district employees of bullying the victim in the case against former McCracken County High School student Princekumar Joshi.
Joshi is in jail for sexual misconduct and tampering with evidence in the case.
The suit accuses the school district of negligence in how it handled the initial complaint against Joshi, and what happened when the underage victim returned to school.
In early 2019, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department investigated multiple sexual misconduct cases at McCracken County High School.
That included an accusation against 18-year-old Joshi, who later entered an Alford plea to the misconduct and evidence tampering charges. Joshi was accused of forcing an underage girl to engage in a sex act while he recorded it on his phone.
The victim told the school.
Accusations against Joshi were not investigated until his accuser's parents went to local law enforcement.
The lawsuit quotes former McCracken County Superintendent Brian Harper during a news conference about the sexual misconduct at the school. "If you hear something, say something about it. Like Mr. Clymer said, the safety of our children, their right to grow up in a safe environment, that's what these laws are all about. So if you see something, report it," Harper said.
In connection with Joshi's case, Michael Ceglinski, who was McCracken County High School's principal at the time, and Brian Bowland, the current director of pupil personnel, were charged with criminal misconduct and failure to report child dependent neglect and abuse.
Those charges were later dropped.
The lawsuit alleges that, after Ceglinski's and Bowland's charges were dropped, the victim in Joshi's case no longer felt comfortable or safe communicating with school counselors or house principals.
The suit says the girl began experiencing panic with triggers at school, and received negative comments from peers and teachers, including a male teacher who allegedly said he "did not want to end up on the news."
Bard Brian is one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the former McCracken County student and her parents.
Brian said this is his message for the school district: "Start following your own policies that you promulgated at your school, and start following the law. You know they constantly tell children 'You have to follow the rules of the school. You have to follow the law,' and in this case, when there is a serious allegation that is involved that ended up being true, they didn't follow their own rules, their own procedure."
The school district sent Local 6 this statement Thursday night:
"The McCracken County Public School District was made aware of a lawsuit early this evening by WPSD, although official notice has not yet been delivered to the district. District officials have been in contact with legal counsel regarding the lawsuit and will not be able to comment further until adequate time has been given to review the details of the allegations. However, we are confident our employees acted appropriately and in good faith when made aware of these allegations. We will continue to train all employees on reporting accusations of child abuse. The top priority of McCracken County Public Schools is to ensure a safe and caring learning environment for all students."
To read the lawsuit in full, click here.