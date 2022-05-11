ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they've reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement.
Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman.
Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.
The 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed abruptly in the early-morning hours of June 24, 2021, almost instantly destroying dozens of individual condo units and burying victims under tons of rubble. Rescuers spent weeks carefully digging through mountains of concrete, first to find survivors and later to recover the remains of those who died. A total of 98 people were killed.
