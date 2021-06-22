LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, KY– Land Between the Lakes visitors left a mess at the Devil's Elbow Day Use Area Sunday.
It is a reoccurring issue. LBL Public Affairs Specialist Emily Cleaver said this needs to stop.
"It [trash] also got kind of stuffed in one of our tubes that we have that's basically designated for fishing line, which is again not a dumpster," said Cleaver. "All of that trash gets left, it ends up in our water, it ends up out in the woods, you know it's not great for wildlife, and it definitely takes away from the visitor experience out here as well."
The issue is seen all over the recreation area.
"There are a lot of areas around here that folks leave their trash, you know and we like folks to come out and practice the pack it in and pack it out method," said Cleaver. "But we do see a lot of trash building up."
Tourists Carmen Brown and Autumn Bates were at the Devil's Elbow Day Use Area Tuesday afternoon.
"It's been quiet, nice, and peaceful, I mean nobody's bothered us didn't have any problems," Brown said.
Cleaver said the trash was picked up by a volunteer.
Brown and Bates said if they arrived at Sunday's mess they would have been disappointed.
"We would not have stayed, I would have left," Brown said.
"Asking people around here, this is like the place for people to swim, and seeing that trash definitely would not have been good for you know if there's kids around or anything like that," Bates said.
LBL staff and visitors ask everyone to keep this recreation area clean for everyone, as people continue to head out to the great outdoors.
" If there's a dumpster nearby use that, you know, if not just take it home with you," Cleaver said.
"We all want to enjoy this so make, help everybody have a good visit like we have and had and pick up your trash," Brown said.
Cleaver said leaving trash is bad for wildlife and tourism.
If you are caught leaving trash behind, a court appearance will be mandated and you can be fined up to $5,000.