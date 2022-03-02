Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has become the new home of a rescued female bald eagle.
LBL says a team from the Woodlands Nature Station picked up the 7-year-old bald eagle last week. The eagle can't be released back into the wild, LBL says. Her wing was partially amputated after she sustained a gunshot wound.
The bald eagle comes from upstate New York, and was given to the American Eagle Foundation last year.
Rescuers gave her the name Tahahente, a Native American name meaning "one who leads."
Tahahente will take the place of Artemis, the 46-year-old female bald eagle that LBL says died of natural causes in September.
"Artemis taught over a half of a million visitors about her species over her time, we hope this new eagle will do the same,” Woodlands Nature Station lead naturalist John Pollpeter said in a statement released Wednesday.
Folks can now visit the bald eagle at the Woodlands Nature Station. The nature station is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday during March, and seven days a week beginning in April.