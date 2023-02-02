MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — How to spend $9.5 million: That's what the Marshall County School Board discussed Thursday evening as it relates to non-traditional education.
Board members looked over the first set of blueprints for the future of the Marshall County Technical Center. They're preliminary, but Superintendent Steve Miracle says the plans allow the district to see its wants and needs. Engineering is a new priority — it'll move from Marshall County High School to the tech center.
Last week, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented a check for $9.5 million for expansion and improvements at the Marshall County Tech Center. Local 6 attended the school board's working session Thursday, where members discussed the plans and standards for the facility.
Miracle said working sessions like the one held Thursday are necessary because they give the school board opportunities to focus on details that might be overlooked during a normal school board meeting.
Programs like technical engineering, agriculture and mechanical engineering are being improved. There is an outdoor classroom in the works, and the classrooms are being expanded.
"By moving them up there, they're going to have more access to some of the equipment and things that they can use at a deeper level," Miracle said.
The main goal for the center is to give students taking a vocational path the best resources to help them succeed after high school.
"The bigger part that I'm talking about is really just aligning those programs where they're closer together. So currently, they're a little spread out so one end of the building is all shops and we want to get these programs in those shops and the other side where we have the health sciences. We want them to not be so spread apart, we want them close together where they can collaborate and work together," Miracle said.
The district is also investing in new technology for the 1,000 students that use this building every day, but those decisions are not yet final. Miracle said the ultimate goal is to use the money to put Marshall County students a step ahead at local technical colleges. Upgrades to the tech center are expected to be complete in two years.
At the end of the meeting, Miracle reviewed one Kentucky's seven leadership standards. Those are instructional, cultural, human resources, managerial, collaborative, influential and strategic. He told Local 6 that's something he is going to start doing at every meeting.
"So there are seven standards for superintendents, and so really, I just started the process tonight of doing a review of each standard, and I'll do that in the coming meetings. And really that's to be able to give them an overview of the standard and the evidence I'm putting in there to show them that I have met that standard," Miracle said.
The working sessions will be held on the first Thursday of every month as needed. The normal Marshall County School Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month.