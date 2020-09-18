Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday night at the age of 87. Across the country, leaders are expressing their condolences and admiration for the justice, including leaders in Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who served as the state's attorney general before he was elected governor, called Ginsburg's passing a "tremendous loss for our country," in a tweet Friday night, calling her a "trailblazer" who "stood for equality and showed women across our country that anything is possible."
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams wrote: "Our nation has lost a fierce advocate - on and off the bench - for equality. She inspired millions. RIP Justice Ginsburg."
In a statement, Kentucky Republican Party Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen wrote: "Justice Ginsburg led a pioneering life that set an example of service for Americans – especially young women and girls – to look up to. Our country has lost a dedicated servant leader, and our hearts and prayers go out to her loved ones in this time of grief."
U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky tweeted that Ginsburg was "a highly accomplished public servant whose resilience & passion inspired many," saying that his thoughts and prayers are with the justice's family.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted "The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life."
In a statement about her passing Friday, McConnell also said whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace her will receive a vote on the Senate floor.
McConnell's opponent in the upcoming November election Amy McGrath released the following statement about the justice's passing:
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a towering life. She should be admired, remembered, and honored.
"It would be nice if our politics allowed even a day to pass before pouncing on the death of a patriot for political purposes. But my opponent has already done so, contradicting his stance on filling vacancies.
"Such is the custom in Mitch McConnell's Washington.
"I'll save the political rhetoric for another day. But I want Kentuckians to know: if the 'McConnell Rule' was good enough in 2016, it should be good enough in 2020, and I will fight him every step of the way on this."