Leaders in our Local 6 states discussed how they are working to protect you from the coronavirus.
The governors of Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee addressed the fast-moving virus on Thursday.
Illinois saw its fifth case, and Tennessee saw its first.
Since reports of the virus in the United States began last month, state leaders have created prevention plans.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other leaders discussed their action plans and how they are moving forward.
"As we've seen this week in Tennessee, preparedness is critical," said Lee.
Lee said Tennessee confirmed its first case of Coronavirus Wednesday night.
"We in Tennessee prepared early. It was one of the first five states to begin COVID-19 testing," said Lee. "We continue to remain confident in our ability and in the measures that we're taking to prevent the spread of this infection, now that it is in our state."
Illinois confirmed its fifth case Thursday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said everyone needs to focus on prevention.
"Take extra care to wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, cover your mouth and nose during any coughs and sneezes," said Pritzker. "Clean often touched objects and surfaces frequently."
Southeast Missouri State University sent out a letter Wednesday to students, suspending university travel to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea. Thursday evening, the University of Tennessee at Martin announced it is indefinitely suspending international travel for employees and international travel courses due to coronavirus concerns.
The university said students should "strongly consider" where they travel, as spring break approaches.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said testing is now available in a state laboratory in Frankfort.
"We developed that capability late Monday, and what that means is we're going to be able to turn around test kits much faster than we would otherwise be able to do it, " said Beshear. The risk for anyone catching the virus remains low as of Wednesday evening.
Beshear said there are seven people being tested for the coronavirus in Kentucky.
So far, four results have come back negative, and three are pending.
Medicare centers nationwide have set guidelines for nursing homes to follow to prevent the virus among seniors in these spaces.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt will hold a news conference Friday morning in Springfield to provide an update on the state's efforts to prepare for the coronavirus.