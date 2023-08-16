LYON COUNTY, KY — School leaders and others are responding after hearing details behind two sex offender registry violation charges against Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Tourism Director Russell Brian McDonald.
WPSD filed an open records request with Kentucky State Police to get the citation on charges he faces in Lyon County. We’ve previously reported on a citation accusing him of violating the registry in Marshall County. Two incidents were reported in Lyon County, and a third was reported in Marshall County – all three incidents happened last year.
McDonald has been on the sex offender registry since 2005, after he was conviction of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The registry says the victim was an 8-year-old child.
The three sex offender registry violations against him accuse him of being on playgrounds and at a school. He's accused of handing out cotton candy to children during events at those locations.
The Grand Rivers Tourism Office was open and on Wednesday afternoon, and Local 6 asked McDonald if he would be available for an interview. He gave no comment and referred us to his lawyer, Dave Bundrick.
Bundrick also said no to an interview.
One of the violations allegedly happened at Lyon County Elementary School during an event sponsored by the parent teacher organization in October.
Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russ Tilford describes the event in question. "Kid games set up, face painting booth, things of that nature," he said. "There's always some type of food vendors that come in to help with that, and this past year, yes, there was a cotton candy vendor that was invited by our PTO to come be a part of that."
Tilford said he's disappointed. There's supposed to be a higher standard that vendors and other visitors to schools and school events should abide by.
"We didn't call WPSD to verify background checks on you guys today," Tilford said. "You're here for a one-time deal, and we would expect that WPSD is going to send folks that are above board, just like we would expect out of any other vendor."
The other registry violation McDonald is accused of in Lyon County involves an event that happened at Vista Ridge Park in Kuttawa.
Kuttawa Tourism Director Justin Kimbro said he is taking steps to make sure that doesn't happen again.
"I'm actually leaning on in our city council and the mayor's office to make sure that we do everything the right way," said Kimbro. "Again, I don't want to discriminate – age, race, whatever it happens to be, income – so I'm sure these incidents that he's been involved in, I'm sure there are other city halls and city councils talking about this."
As for Tilford, he said school staff followed the law.
"I think we want to have better communication, perhaps, with our vendors that we invite to our campus for whatever reason and make sure they understand they have a responsibility to send folks that are in compliance…that are not a registered sex offender," said Tilford.
Local 6 also tried getting the names of the Grand Rivers Tourism Board.
We contacted Livingston County Tourism but we did not hear back.
When we visited the Grand Rivers Tourism Office, we left our contact information.
Download the document below to read the citation from Kentucky State Police regarding the alleged violations in Lyon County.