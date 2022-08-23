CARTERVILLE, IL — The Little Egypt Alliance of Farmers will hold a pop-up market in front of Farm Fresh following the loss of the local IGA grocery store.
The market — a collaboration between LEAF and non-profit Food Works — will be held Thursdays during the fall of 2022. According to the release, it's just the first step in a joint-project to launch a Community Mobile Farmer Market.
Carterville resident Liz DeRuntz said in a Tuesday release the loss of IGA was "devastating," explaining:
The release says Carterville is a "food-desert," meaning residents may have a hard time finding fresh, affordable food. LEAF hopes setting up outside of Farm Fresh will allow the Carterville community to get staples and fresh food in one trip.
In addition to the pop-up market, the release explains families and individuals can pre-order food online, here. Create an account, place your order between noon on Friday and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and pick your food up on Thursday.
LEAF accepts cash, credit-cards, and SNAP for payment, the release says.