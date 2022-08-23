vegetables

CARTERVILLE, IL — The Little Egypt Alliance of Farmers will hold a pop-up market in front of Farm Fresh following the loss of the local IGA grocery store. 

The market — a collaboration between LEAF and non-profit Food Works — will be held Thursdays during the fall of 2022. According to the release, it's just the first step in a joint-project to launch a Community Mobile Farmer Market.

Carterville resident Liz DeRuntz said in a Tuesday release the loss of IGA was "devastating," explaining: 

The release says Carterville is a "food-desert," meaning residents may have a hard time finding fresh, affordable food. LEAF hopes setting up outside of Farm Fresh will allow the Carterville community to get staples and fresh food in one trip. 

LEAF pop-up market flyer

In addition to the pop-up market, the release explains families and individuals can pre-order food online, here. Create an account, place your order between noon on Friday and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and pick your food up on Thursday. 

LEAF accepts cash, credit-cards, and SNAP for payment, the release says. 