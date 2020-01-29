GENEVA (AP) — Sophisticated hackers infiltrated U.N. offices in Geneva and Vienna last year in an apparent espionage operation. Their identity and the extent of the data they obtained is not clear.
An internal confidential document from the United Nations Office of Information and Technology, obtained by The Associated Press, says dozens of servers were “compromised” at the U.N. offices in Geneva and Vienna.
Those include the U.N. human rights office, which has often been a lightning rod of criticism from autocratic governments for its calling-out of rights abuses.
"Staff at large, including me, were not informed," Geneva-based Ian Richards, president of the Staff Council at the United Nations, told the AP. "All we received was an email (on Sept. 26) informing us about infrastructure maintenance work.: The council advocates for the welfare of UN employees.
The leaked report, dated Sept. 20, says the hackers took advantage of a flaw in Microsoft’s SharePoint software to gain access to the networks. But the report says the type of malware used was not known, the technicians had not identified the online servers used to withdraw information, and it was not known what mechanism the hackers used to maintain their presence on the networks, the AP reports.