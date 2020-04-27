Think back to when you were in college – what did you love learning about?Whether you were hungry to learn more in math, a foreign language, or your history class…there was always one class that maybe you always aced or really liked.
You can go back to your college days, universities across the country are now offering free classes online that you can enroll in.
Duke University
Duke University’s free courses are on Coursera, a popular online learning platform. Free classes are on an audit basis, allowing you to access content, but you won’t be submitting assignments for a grade or earning a certificate. You can review the syllabus, instructors, and reviews from previous students for each class on Coursera. Offerings include, but are not limited to, courses in statistics, medical neuroscience, and machine learning.
Harvard University
Online learning website edX hosts Harvard’s free courses. These self-paced courses are free on an audit basis, but a certificate can be awarded for a fee. Each course will provide information on how much time is required, the difficultly level, and information on instructors.
Stanford University
According to its website, “…Stanford offers more than 100 unique, free online courses or MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) in service to the world, for lifelong learning and self-enrichment.” Free college classes can be found on its website in a wide range of topic areas that span humanities, medicine, engineering, and more. Enrollment can be completed at any time as classes are self-directed and completed on your terms.