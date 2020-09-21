Learning and understanding how politics and voting work in other countries can help you learn about other issues they're facing, and maybe motivate you to want to make a change, whether it's in your own backyard or miles away.
Local 6’s Pauline Fitzgerald’s mother, Fucsia Fitzgerald, is an elected Italian congresswoman and is waiting to see what will happen next. She was elected almost 7 years ago – to represent Italians who live abroad, specifically in north and Central America. She's able to vote and pass laws and brings the needs and issues of those people directly to the Italian parliament in Rome. She is their voice.
“Each vote counts. Because if you don't go out and vote, you can never change anything,” Fucsia said. “That means that you accept what you have today, each vote is important and it's the only way to maybe potentially your way of living – by going out to vote.”
Italians headed to the polls Sunday to vote on a constitutional reform, also known as a referendum where they would cut members of the parliament from 945 to 600 members. If it passes, they would have to create a new government, and many members of the parliament will have to run for re-election. Results should be in sometime later Monday.