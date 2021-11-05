LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Ledbetter man is in jail Friday night after the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says he tried to steal a pickup truck from the driveway of a home.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a call around 4:44 p.m. Friday from a homeowner who said a man was stealing the truck from their driveway.
Deputies arrived within a minute of receiving the call, and the sheriff's office says they saw 40-year-old Dustin Alderdice walking down the driveway. The sheriff's office says the homeowners blocked the truck with their other vehicle so Alderdice couldn't take it.
Alderdice was allegedly trying to walk away from the scene when the deputies arrived.
The sheriff's office claims Alderdice resisted arrest and assaulted the deputies. The deputies then used Tasers on Alderdice, and arrested him.
Alderdice was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of auto theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer.
The sheriff's office says neither the deputies nor Alderdice sustained severe injuries in the incident.