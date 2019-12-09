Harper

LEDBETTER, KY— Kentucky State Police arrested a Ledbetter man after serving a search warrant in Livingston County, KY.

Troopers searched a home on Wyndotte Way around midnight on Thursday. The homeowner, 35-year-old Noah Harper, was home with his two young children.

Inside, troopers say they found four ounces of meth, more than half a pound of suspected marijuana containers of Diazepam and Alprazolam that were not prescribed to Harper, and hallucinogenic mushrooms. They also found drug paraphernalia, around $8,600 in cash, which troopers believe is profits from illegal drug sales, and multiple firearms including an AR-15 style pistol, a Glock 26 handgun and a .22 rifle. 

After investigating, troopers say the Glock 26 handgun had been reported stolen out of Marshall County in 2017. 

Harper was charged with : 

  • 2 counts of trafficking an controlled substance
  • Trafficking marijuana
  • Buy/ possessing drug paraphernalia 
  • Endangering the welfare of a minor
  • Receiving stolen property

Harper was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.