MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court is looking over a proposed ordinance that could face legal trouble. The proposed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance restricts the county from using resources to enforce state or federal laws the ordinance deems unlawful. The fiscal court says the unlawful acts listed in the ordinance would infringe on citizens' constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
At the first reading, Tuesday, the county attorney said the fiscal court's ordinance was not legal. Gun Owners of America provided the model for the Marshall County Second Amendment ordinance.
"If the state legislature, Frankfort, says 'We are going to come and take your guns away or register your firearms,' the county is not going to enforce that," said Val Finnell, the Pennsylvania director of GOA.
Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham said the Marshall County Fiscal Court is outside its authority with the proposed ordinance as currently written.
"It's a legislative branch. It can pass all the laws it wants, and the state court and the federal courts can declare it constitutional or not," Cunningham said. "But, they can't take it upon themselves to declare what's constitutional or what's not. That's strictly within the court systems."
Finnell said disobeying an unconstitutional law is the county's duty. Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire previously said he will enforce any ordinance the fiscal court puts in place. That position could open up his department to lawsuits.
Finnell said Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal reached out to GOA about the ordinance. GOA has lobbied other counties and city commissions in the United States to pass gun safety sanctuary ordinances and resolutions.
Marshall County is not the only place in Kentucky discussing Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances. Harlan County, in east Kentucky, is now a Second Amendment sanctuary county. Harlan County is not likely to face legal battles, because its commission passed a resolution, which does not have legal or civil repercussions for county employees.
The Marshall County ordinance does have legal and civil penalties, and that is why County Attorney Jason Darnall told the fiscal court at Tuesdays' first reading the ordinance is not legal.
If passed as currently written, Marshall County would uphold the Second Amendment ordinance above state or federal law.
Bryant said that is illegal and is in direct contradiction to the Supremacy Clause in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution.
"This ordinance says the two laws are in conflict with one another, so the federal law takes precedent over it," Bryant said "So, everything's wrong with, it because it will not pass muster in the court systems."
Bryant said litigation could cost tax payers millions of dollars.
"If somebody else passes it, let them take it through the court system and spend all the money that it's going to take. And if they win, more power to them. Marshall County can do the same thing," said Bryant.
In Tuesday's fiscal court meeting, Neal said they are prepared for litigation.
"We are going to be challenged, but if we don’t stand up and challenge what we believe in, what’s already been given to us, we are never going to know," Neal said at the fiscal court meeting.
At the meeting, Darnall suggested the county take out the civil penalty in the ordinance. Darnall recommended having only a policy that would restrict funds from the sheriff's department if they did not follow the ordinance. Finnell rejects that idea, and said it would make the ordinance meaningless.
"There was no intention here to violate the state firearms preemption law. We’re not in any case, anywhere trying to regulate firearms," Finnell said. "What we are saying is: if the state legislature or Congress passes a law which is unconstitutional, it’s not going to be enforced. That’s what is defined as an unlawful act."
Finnell said GOA legal counsel Michael Hammond looked at Second Amendment ordinances from Oregon as a model for the legality of their model ordinance. The Pew Research Center reported more than 200 counties across nine states have vowed not to enforce new state measures that restrict gun access, and 132 have declared themselves to be Second Amendment sanctuaries. It also reports eight of 36 Oregon counties have passed sanctuary county ordinances, as opposed to resolutions. A local newspaper in Umatilla County, Oregon, says that county's Second Amendment ordinance faced push back from legal experts in the area.
Cunningham said the county is heading for a legal battles in the state and federal court.
"A lot of this is maximum political posturing to me. They can do all the posturing they want, and they may think that 'Well, the court tells us we can’t do it, and that’s that,' but someone can take them to court on this, and we’re talking about a quarter of $1 million worth of attorney fees."
The proposed ordinance in Marshall county has only had its first reading. The fiscal court can make changes to it prior to a second reading.
Mathis said the county attorney is reviewing the matter, and the fiscal court may take up the issue for discussion in January.
We reached out to Neal for comment on this story. He has not responded.