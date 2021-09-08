FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation to tap into the state’s budget reserve fund to offer incentives in hopes of landing mega-sized economic development projects.
House and Senate panels endorsed bills Wednesday to apply the incentives to business development projects topping $2 billion.
The governor’s senior adviser, Rocky Adkins, calls it a “game changer.” Gov. Andy Beshear said recently the state is pursuing at least five projects of that magnitude.
The legislation would provide $350 million in forgivable state loans. Another $50 million would be spent on worker training. The money would be taken from the state’s budget reserve trust fund.
