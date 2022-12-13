WASHINGTON (NBC News) — New legislation introduced by a group of bi-partisan lawmakers aims to ban TikTok in the United States.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, along with Reps. Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi, sponsored the bill, which aims to protect Americans from foreign adversaries who might use social media for spying purposes.
The proposed legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in, or under the influence of China, Russia, and several other foreign countries of concern.
It comes after fears about potential influence over the company by the Chinese government to access user data.
At a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok's operations in the United States raise national security concerns.
The company has insisted that U.S. user data is safely stored outside of China, which it says should keep it out of reach of government officials.