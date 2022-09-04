DOVER, TN — At least 69 crafters have already registered for the return of the Leisure Craft Camp at Brandon Spring Group Camp in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreational Area on Sept. 23, 24 and 25.
Crafters will able to join together for crafting again after COVID-19 shut down the facility at Brandon Spring, and the camp had to take a hiatus for 2020 and 2021.
Campers must be 18 or older to attend. The camp is limited to 80 overnight campers and 35 Saturday-only campers. Overnight campers pay $110 to register for camp. That fee includes two nights lodging and six meals. Saturday-only campers pay a $55 registration fee, which covers instructions and lunch. The fees for individual crafts are extra and range from as little as $2 up to $45 for a major craft.
Multiple instructors will provide assistance in various types of crafting. To name a few, Christa Brundage will instruct basket weaving and will offer two different baskets to make; Fran Pierson will instruct weaving the seat on her mountain stool project and a woven wreath and hanger; and Michelle Hinson will assist crafters in embellishing gourds for decorative accents including a birdhouse design, oil lamp designs or rainstick.
The Leisure Craft Camp was organized in September 1976. The camp involves a volunteer Board of Directors—twelve members who meet four times each year to plan, secure instructors and run the camp. Accommodations are on a first-come, first-serve basis with a waiting list for any others who want to attend.
Anyone interested in attending camp can print out a registration form from the camp’s website and mail it and a check or money order to the address at the bottom of the form.
The website also provides links to more information such as links to the Facebook organization and community group pages for campers as well as photos from previous years' camps. Photos of proposed crafts are in an album in the Facebook community group.