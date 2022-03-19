PADUCAH-- Two Paducah girls are hoping to make a positive impact on the conflict in Ukraine by having a lemonade stand. Kaelynn and Payton Crockett, eight and nine-year-old sisters, are stepping up to raise money for Hope for Orphans of Ukraine.
It's not your typical lemonade stand.
"It's for donations for the orphans in Ukraine that don't have homes, families and other stuff," says Payton.
Kaelynn and Payton were seeing the war in Ukraine on the news and talking about it in their Girl Scout troop. After taking about it with their mom, they decided they wanted to help.
"It feels good. It feels happy for the kids in Ukraine," says Kaelynn.
Their Girl Scout troop is also doing a coin drive, but they're raising the bar.
"I was thinking of a lemonade stand because a lot of people love lemonade when it's warm outside," says Kaelynn.
Saturday wasn't the warm weather they were hoping for, but it didn't stop them from raising more than $500. Their mom, Shanna, hopes parents take this opportunity to talk with their children about what's happening in Ukraine.
"I think children understand more than we think. They understand pain. They understand hurt. They understand when other people are hurting, and they want to help," says Shanna.
She says it's not going to be easy, but it's worth it.
"We talked about those kids that are hurting. They don't have any food. They don't anywhere to live. They're scared. If you felt like that, what would you want done for you," says Shanna.
Kaelynn and Payton are proof that the biggest hearts sometimes come in the littles packages or a cup of lemonade. This wouldn't have been possible without the community's support.
"Thank you for donating money for the kids in Ukraine," says Kaelynn.
Their original goal was $100, but thanks to the Paducah community they surpassed their goal. If you would like to donate, you can click this link.