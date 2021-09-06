TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 164/Roaring Springs Road in southern Trigg County will be closed for about three weeks for a culvert replacement project starting Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The culvert that needs to be replaced is near the 19 mile marker of KY 164. It's between KY 139/South Road and Delmont Church Road.
The roadway is expected to close around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and remain closed until about Sept. 30.
KYTC District 1 says the Trigg County Highway Maintenance Crew will replace the existing Casey Creek Branch Culvert with a prefabricated aluminum arch culvert.
There will not be a marked detour around the closure, but drivers can self-detour using KY 525/New Hope Road and KY 139/South Road. Commercial vehicle drivers are advised to find an approved state route based on load weight, KYTC District 1 says.
The culvert replacement project comes with an $111,656 price tag.
About 550 vehicles travel the affected section of KY 164 on an average day, according to KYTC.