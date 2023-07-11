Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017, in Corona, Calif. Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that Van Houten "was released to parole supervision." Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)