PADUCAH — As of Saturday morning, only 142 tickets for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are left. That means Local 6 viewers have raised more than $735,000 for the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital so far!
Organizers with St. Jude say they have closed off the 800 number, which was made available Wednesday, to avoid any rejected credit cards.
As of Saturday, sales have moved back to online only, which also means that only Kentucky residents can buy the remaining tickets. The restrictions regarding online ticket sales were set by the state of Kentucky because of the COVID-19 pandemic. See the note below this story for more details on those restrictions.
The three bedroom home is in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky. Every $100 ticket provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more.
More importantly, every cent from each ticket sold benefits the children of St. Jude.
Click here to learn more about this year's St. Jude Dream Home, the secondary prizes and how to buy tickets online.
Important note: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home event is being conducted under special rules from the Kentucky Charitable Gaming Commission, a division of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. Under an emergency order issued on March 18, the commission suspended all gaming, including charitable raffles. On March 25, however, the commission issued an exception allowing the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser to proceed. For health and safety reasons, ticket sales are limited to online purchases. The commission also limited the fundraiser to residents of Kentucky.