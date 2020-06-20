Weather Alert

...ISOLATED STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE WITH SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY THIS AFTERNOON... AS ISOLATED TO LOCALLY SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND A SMALL PART OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA. A FEW THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH DURING THE EARLY AND MIDDLE AFTERNOON HOURS. IF A THUNDERSTORM OR SHOWER DEVELOPS NEAR YOU THIS AFTERNOON, THE OUTFLOW OF WINDS NEAR THE RAIN MAY GENERATE WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. THIS MAY TOSS AROUND LOOSE OBJECTS LEFT OUTDOORS OR BRIEFLY CAUSE AN INCREASE IN WAVES ON NEARBY LAKES AND RIVERS. THE WIND POTENTIAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS SHOULD DIMINISH TOWARD LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS ACROSS THE REGION.