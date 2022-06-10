MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There's still time to get your ticket for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County 2022 Victory Celebration Jackpot Raffle.
The $25 ticket is your chance to win $5,000, and the money goes toward great causes that serve our community.
One of those groups is the American Red Cross, a social services and disaster relief organization.
The big event is next Thursday, June 16, at the Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah.
It starts at 11:30 a.m., and the jackpot drawing will be held at 12:15 p.m.
You'll be able to watch the drawing of the $5,000 prize live on Local 6 Midday.
You must be 18 to enter, but you don't have to be present at the drawing event to win.
To buy your ticket, visit unitedwaypaducah.rallyup.com.