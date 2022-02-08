NBC News’ Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview airing during NBC’s Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Portions of the interview will first air on NBC Nightly News Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.
Taking place in Virginia, this marks President Biden’s first sit-down interview of 2022 and his first since marking one year in office.
Additional highlights will air Friday, Feb. 11, on the "Today" show, "Nightly News," MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW.