PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes is inviting the community to come celebrate Fat Tuesday in style, with their 21st annual Mardi Gras and All that Jazz celebration.
In a release about the event, Mercy Health says attendees can expect to enjoy Cajun-themed food and drinks from local restaurants, live music, entertainment, dancing, a silent auction, and free masks and beads.
They say the good times roll beginning at 6 p.m. at the Carson Center on Feb. 21.
According to the release, individual tickets at the door are $75. Additionally, corporate sponsorships are still available at the $500, $1,000, $1,500, and $2,500 levels — with corporate sponsors getting reserved seating and special gifts.
Mercy Health says all proceeds from this event will benefit the Mercy Health Foundation - Lourdes, funding improvements and updates to their facilities and services.
In previous years, proceeds from the Mardi Gras celebration have funded new pediatric rooms, an epilepsy monitoring unit, 3D breast cancer detection technology, and a pediatric intubation device for the hospital's emergency room, the release explains.
Mercy Health says since it launched in 2002, the event has raised over $1,000,000, with last year's celebration raising $50,000.
To purchase tickets or sponsorships, click here or call (270) 415-3795.