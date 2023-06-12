PADUCAH — A local nonprofit focused on bringing awareness to Veteran suicide says they plan to brief legislators in Kentucky's capitol on June 21 and they're asking for the community to make their voices known.
Project DieHard is a faith-based, scripture-led organization, whose mission is to bring public awareness to Veteran suicide and assist Veterans in coping with the stress and difficulties in transitioning from military to civilian life.
"Veterans deserve better," Project DieHard says in a flyer about the event. "The time of research committees and studying the Veteran suicide problem is over. Help us put their money where their mouth is," the flyer reads.
They're asking folks to send letters encouraging the Kentucky Veteran's Affairs Committee to help support their mission.
If you would like to participate, you can email myvoice@projectdiehard.org by June 13 to submit your letter.
In a second flyer, the organization asks community members to join them in Frankfort to show their support.
According to the group, they'll be at room 154 of the Annex building on the Capitol Campus in Frankfort at 11 a.m. on June 21.
Project Diehard says you'll need to have an ID to present to security in order to come in.
The nonprofit is currently developing its first facility — Forward Operating Base Rush.
Named in honor of fallen SSGT Courtney Rush — who died by suicide in 2012 — they hope the facility will serve as a beacon of light to veterans in need.
If you would like to learn more about Project DieHard, visit their Facebook page or website.