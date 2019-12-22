GEORGETOWN, KY— In the service industry, customer complaints are just a part of the job. One Kentucky brewery owner knows this far too well after receiving a hate letter.
Darrin Burchell is the owner and Brewer at My Old Kentucky Foam in Georgetown, Ky.
"Sometimes if something doesn't go exactly right, you take the feedback and you deal with it," Burchell said. "You correct it, that's no big deal. That's the way it's played."
Burchell initially thought the letter he received in the mail was just another customer complaint.
"And I got through the first three paragraphs and I said, this is a hate letter and I've never gotten one of these before, what did I do wrong?".
He quickly realized it was about something that he believes was right. Flying a pride flag in the window of his business following Georgetown's passing of a fairness ordinance, which prevents discrimination of LBGTQ people.
My Old Kentucky Foam actually received the letter in October, but they held onto it trying to figure out the best way to respond until Wednesday.
They decided to make a Facebook post with pictures of the anonymous letter and a message about their "Fundamentally open environment based upon one thing and one thing only: beer."
"We're a brewery okay we are about the beer, we are about serving good food, good drink to people and making them happy. No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you're welcome here," Burchell said.
Burchell decided to turn the anonymous letter writer's message on its head and reinforcing his message that everyone can feel at home while inside My Old Kentucky Foam.